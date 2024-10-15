Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter worth $2,355,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 138.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 525.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MLI opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.19%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 45,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $3,047,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,264,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,631,784.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,770 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.