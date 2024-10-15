Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
