Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 377,150 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $143.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.