Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. ADE LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.