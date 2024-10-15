PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 31.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.4% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,230,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.