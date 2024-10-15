Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,710,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,093,000 after buying an additional 372,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 531,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

