Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 830,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 78,146 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Permian Resources by 22.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 577,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 105,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 370.0% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

