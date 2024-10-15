Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 91.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,110,000 after acquiring an additional 994,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after buying an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,592,000 after buying an additional 176,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after buying an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,960,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,695,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

