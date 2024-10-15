Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,727 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after buying an additional 3,555,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,132 shares during the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,675,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,265.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $97,070.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,155,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,680,022.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $48,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,265.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,652 over the last 90 days. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

