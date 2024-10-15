Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.67.

TopBuild Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $401.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.