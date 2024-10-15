Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $243.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.34. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.40.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

