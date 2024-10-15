Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRBN. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2,271.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN opened at $197.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $143.49 and a 12 month high of $198.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

