Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.22 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 106.44 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $218.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.75.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

