Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.22 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $347.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.82. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $194.46 and a one year high of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

