Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $860,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,834,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,570,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,468 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,411,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,855,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

