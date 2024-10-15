Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $908,000 Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,174.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RDN opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

