Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $961,000 Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 69.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Equity Residential by 41.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.97.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

