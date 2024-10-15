Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Crane by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Crane by 81.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 29.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. Crane has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $162.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.95.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several research firms have commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.17.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

