Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.96. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $429.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.13 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.