Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TIM by 22.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in TIM by 34.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period.

Get TIM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIMB. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $24.80 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Stock Up 0.0 %

TIMB stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.