Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 13.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TIM by 22.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in TIM by 34.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on TIMB. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $24.80 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
TIM Stock Up 0.0 %
TIMB stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TIM Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
