Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,067 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 366,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $3,738,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $192.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

