Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 424 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $168.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $169.17.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

