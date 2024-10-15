Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $260.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.58 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.