Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 177 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after buying an additional 326,269 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,234,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,190,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $7,021,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

