Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 194 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dillard’s by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DDS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DDS stock opened at $357.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.55. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $286.39 and a one year high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

