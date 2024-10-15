Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 637 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,141,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $383.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.38 and a 200 day moving average of $354.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

