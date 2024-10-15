Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 123,092 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,346,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter valued at $2,803,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Bel Fuse Profile

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

