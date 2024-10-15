Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $407.72 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

