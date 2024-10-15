Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

ROK opened at $275.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $312.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

