Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $36.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16.

About First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

