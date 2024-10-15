Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2,181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 275,906 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $463.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

