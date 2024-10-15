Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

