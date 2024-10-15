Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.89.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

