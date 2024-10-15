SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 41,294 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 594,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,747.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $415,482.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AHCO

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $805.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.