SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

VSH stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

