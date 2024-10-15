SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 15,144 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 462.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NARI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.90. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,004. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,230. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.