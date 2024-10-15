SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,650 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $216.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $175.87 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
