SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,035 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of CareDx by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 106,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CareDx by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,025,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,179.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,746.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,415. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

