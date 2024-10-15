SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after buying an additional 291,787 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 443,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 355,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 135,444 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

