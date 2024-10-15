SG Americas Securities LLC Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 198,410 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,140 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.7% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 29,197,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after buying an additional 15,206,007 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 16,329,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,506,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hanesbrands by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,661,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after buying an additional 1,024,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,834,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after acquiring an additional 183,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

