SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $573,000 in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRAI. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRA International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CRA International by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 55.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Price Performance

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $192.22 on Tuesday. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $192.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.64.

CRA International Announces Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.87 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insider Activity

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $197,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

