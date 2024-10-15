SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $584,000 in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth $3,807,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $871,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 155.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 364,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Sapiens International Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.