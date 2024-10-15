SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $586,000 in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 157.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $969.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.00 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.