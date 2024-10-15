SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $601,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NetScout Systems stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,993.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $122,265.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,993.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,041.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,952 shares of company stock valued at $598,411. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

