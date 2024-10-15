SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,935 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 5.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 614,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,542,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of City by 137.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City Trading Up 0.6 %

City stock opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. Research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Insider Transactions at City

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $69,372.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 600 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $69,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,795. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,561 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Profile

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.