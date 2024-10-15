SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,106,900 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,106,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,954,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,810,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,346,000 after purchasing an additional 561,565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,519,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 566,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.58.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

