SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 32,703 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,619,033.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VITL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

