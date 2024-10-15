SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,161 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

