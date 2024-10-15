SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,583,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $22,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 98.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 330,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 9,779.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 327,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.6 %

SPT opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,712.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,443.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,535,712.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,882 shares of company stock worth $2,570,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

