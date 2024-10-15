SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $122.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC opened at $146.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $105.97 and a 12 month high of $146.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.65.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.62%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

