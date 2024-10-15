SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Qudian worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Qudian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 8.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 201,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Qudian by 41.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QD stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Qudian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $423.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 134.42%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

